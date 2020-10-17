High Point crash leaves 2 people facing life-threatening injuries: police

According to police, the crash happened in the 1600 block of Deep River Road.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in High Point early Saturday morning.

According to the High Point Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Deep River Road in relation to the incident.

Police said a 2017 Infiniti G50 with two people inside was driving south on Deep River Road and left the roadway to the right as it came to a curve in the road.

After leaving the roadway, the car hit two culverts before crossing back over to the left side of the roadway where it hit a telephone pole and flipped, police said.

The two people inside the car were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.