HIGH POINT, N.C. — A teenager was shot and killed in the early hours of Christmas Eve morning according to High Point police.

Officers say the 18-year-old arrived at High Point Regional Hospital in a private car around 12:30 a.m Tuesday.

The victim was airlifted to another hospital and later pronounced dead.

High Point Police believe the teen was shot near the 3700 block of Eskdale Drive.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time and investigators have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

Just hours before the teen was shot and killed High Point police began investigating a separate shooting that left 2 people injured.

Officers were responding to a shots fired call along Sharon Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

As police arrived on the scene, two 2 victims showed up at High Point Regional Hospital.

One victim is currently in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

At this time police say the two shootings are not connected.