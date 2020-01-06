High Point issues citywide curfew

The city of High Point has issued a curfew for Monday beginning at 8 p.m. Here are the rules you need to know.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point has issued a citywide curfew for Monday night beginning at 8 p.m. It is part of a state of emergency declaration stemming from concerns over riots in the George Floyd protests.

Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. travel will be restricted and enforced by law enforcement, city officials said.

This curfew does not apply to:

a. Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other public employees;

b. Doctors, nurses, employees of hospitals, and other medical facilities;

c. On-duty military personnel, whether state or federal;

d. On-duty employees of public utilities; public transportation companies; newspaper, magazine, radio or television broadcasting companies; and

e. Any person or travel deemed allowable or "essential" under Governor Roy Cooper's Executive Orders, including travel relating to places of worship.

Rules of the curfew:

Restricted Access:

Traffic on any public streets, alleys or roads or any other public property within High Point city limits is PROHIBITED.

Exceptions are made for anyone who needs medical attention, food or other commodities needed to sustain themselves or their family members, officials said.

Restricted Business and Congregation:

No business activity is permitted within High Point city limits unless the businesses have been deemed "essential" by Gov. Roy Cooper, officials said. Businesses must close at 8 p.m.

No Alcoholic Beverages:

No sale, consumption, transportation, purchase, or possession of alcoholic beverages during the curfew hours, except on private property.

No Dangerous Weapons:

There shall be no sale, transportation, purchase, storage and use of gasoline, dangerous weapons and substances on corporate limits of the City of High Point during the curfew hours. This does not authorize prohibitions or restrictions on lawfully possessed firearms or ammunition.