HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 8-year-old boy was attacked by a dog in High Point.

Police said the boy was attacked by the dog on Friday while playing with friends on Bacon Court. A neighbor’s dog got loose and ran over to another dog that was chained up. The dogs were fighting when the boy tried to break the dogs up. The dog that was loose bit the child.

The boy had to go to the hospital. The dog has been quarantined since the attack.

