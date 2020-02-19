HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police say they've concluded a year-long operation to reduce drug crime in the city.

In late 2018 and early 2019, HPD said it noticed an increase in meth, heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine use. Additionally, there were 17 overdose deaths in 2018 and 23 in 2019. According to a press release, the department made getting the drugs off the street a top priority.

High Point police department partnered with the Greensboro DEA Task Force and the U.S. Attorney's office to find the sources of narcotics distribution.

The first few suspects were sentenced in June of 2019. The final sentencing happened on February 13th, 2020.

