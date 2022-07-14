‘I'm just happy she's ok’ | High Point family helps loved one while home was surrounded by heavy floods

The family carried their 74-year-old Aunt to safety after she was stranded on Terrell Drive.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The roads in the Triad are much clear Thursday afternoon after rain and lightning swept through Wednesday.

Terrell Drive in High Point is one area that experienced lots of flooding and kept one 74-year-old woman stranded inside her home.

Thankfully, her family made it in time to carry her out.

April Watkins tells News 2 that It all started with a curious drive around High Point with her son to see how much flood the rain caused.

“My son was like let’s go by Aunt Lucretia house to check the creek over there. I was like ok let's go,” said Watkins.“Before we got to her house, the street before her is covered. You can't see most of the street. The creek is flooded all the way to the top."

That's when the drive turned into so much more. They saw their 74-year-old Aunt's backyard completely covered with water. The water almost touched the top of the porch in the front yard.

"I was like I’m going to go ahead and get her. So I pull up my pants leg up to go get her and he says I’ll go get her so he takes his shoes and socks off, my son, he goes through the water gets to the porch I’m standing there yelling at him like you can’t swim and he was like I got it, I got it,” said Watkins.

Her son Michael carried his great Aunt to the car.

"I walk through parts that wasn’t flowing with high current to make sure I was safe as much as possible doing it because it could’ve swept me away,” said Michael Watkins.

74-year-old Lucretia Henard tells News 2 she is grateful her family was there at the right time.

"It’s going to make me cry. I would’ve had a broken heart if they hadn’t shown up because they always show up whenever something is going on. I can count on them to always show up,” said Henard.

The family tells News 2 that this reminded them of the importance of checking on loved ones when bad storms come through.