HIGH POINT, N.C. — Skies may be sunny and clear heading into the weekend, but one High Point family is still struggling from the effects of stormy weather.

Last week, a giant oak tree smashed through the Feliciano's house. Now, people passing by will see a blue tarp covering the roof, and pieces of wood strewn across the yard.

"People drive up and down this road all day and just creep through here. Gawk at it," said Becka Key.

Antonio Feliciano and Maria Juarez, and their children, see the ruins of their home, and are reminded of last week's storm.

"For my mom, she says it's like a dream," said daughter Emily Feliciano, "At that moment, we didn't really know what was happening, but when we saw the tree fall we were like, we were in shock."

Emily says she was inside the house at the time. All of them - her sisters, mother, and younger brother Tony - made it out safely.

Tony has developmental disabilities that require round the clock medical attention, a consideration as they look for a new home.

For the last week, they've gotten by with some help from their neighbors, Becka and Shane Key, from two doors down.

"All we want is a house that is suitable for my brother," she said, "It doesn't have to be like four or five rooms, it could be like three, at least one room for my brother."

"They're very optimistic, and we are optimistic," said Becka Key, "We have seen people come together and people step up and say hey, how about this or how about this."

Through it all, both families consider it a miracle that no one was hurt, and that no one had to go through this alone.

"It's just a testament and a testimony of God's goodness even in the midst of chaos and destruction. He's so good," said Key.

The family has been staying in a hotel, but says, they need to find some place as soon as possible. They were renting the home, and the landlord paid for the hotel for a week.

RELATED: Even More Storms Hit The Triad, As Families Deal With Previous Tree Damage

RELATED: Strong Storms Impact The Triad In What's Becoming A Wild Weather Week and the Threat Isn't Over