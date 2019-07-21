HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point puppy that was stolen from its owners this week, has been reunited with its family! The puppy's owner, Taylor Paige, tells us that she received a call Saturday from a woman who says she saw the suspected thieves dropped the dog off with no collar on Lexington Road Saturday.

VIDEO: See the Moment a Couple Lures a Family's Puppy Into Their SUV and Drive Off With It

The woman picked up the dog and waited to give him back to his rightful owner. High Point police say the puppy was stolen from the family's car and tire repair shop last Tuesday by the two suspects.

Police are still trying to figure out who the suspects are.

If you have any information that could help identify the people who took the puppy, you should call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. Your call is anonymous.