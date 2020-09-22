High Point Furniture Market will feature virtual keynote series

The keynote series will feature several discussions from industry leaders.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Fall Market will look pretty different this year, but there will still be speakers.

The market authority announced a lineup for virtual programming including a virtual keynote series.

Oct. 14, Diane Falvey, the editor-in-chief of Furniture, Lighting & Decor will moderate a virtual panel discussing wellness and home design. The panelists will include Charles Pavarini III, Lori Miller, Clodagh and Michael Peterson.

On Oct. 16, the event will feature two mini-sessions on the future of virtual design. Business of Home editor-in-chief Kaitlin Petersen will interview interior designer Nicole White. Later, Business of Home podcast host, Dennis Scully will speak with the founder of Maiden Home, Nidhi Kapur.

Finally, on Oct. 19, Edmund Ingle will present Sustainability in Textiles. He'll discuss wastefulness and the lack of recycling within the textile industry. Unifi/REPREVE will sponsor the session.

All the sessions will take place on zoom. The market has more information about the series on their website.