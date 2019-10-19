HIGH POINT, N.C. — This weekend is your chance to catch a glimpse of some household names as they make their way to the High Point Furniture Market to sell their furniture lines.

The Fall Market runs through October 23.

Stars like Academy Award winner Diane Keaton with Designer Cynthia Ferguson.

Or Hillary Far from HGTV's Love It Or List It.

Then there's Thom Filicia and Carson Kressley from Bravo's Get A Room and the orginal Queer Eye For The Straight Guy.

And Bobby Berk from Netflix's remake of Queer Eye

From Michel Boyd from Bravo's Buying It Blind

You never know who else you'll see. If you spot another celeb we should add to the list, tag us in a picture on Instagram @WFMY2 or send up the photo over Facebook.