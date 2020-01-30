HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are investigating a report from a 19-year-old woman who says she was trailed by a car and then shot at when she pulled into her driveway.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Cliffside Avenue at West Green Drive.

Police say the woman noticed a car following her on West Green Street. Investigators say as she pulled into her driveway, the car blocked her in and someone inside the car fired several shots. Her rear windshield was shattered.

Police say gang members may have targeted her mistakenly. They're trying to retrieve surveillance video from the area.

WFMY News 2 spoke to the woman's father. He said his daughter is shaken up by what happened because the bullets came really close to hitting her.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. All tips are anonymous.

