HPU students and staff team up with local organizations to give back to their community

Various local organizations in the Triad help HPU students, faculty and staff meet their goals in helping the community.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features six students honored by the city this year.

High Point students, faculty and staff spent nearly 500,000 hours in community service throughout the spring semester. Here are some of the ways the HPU family served the city of High Point:

Ninth Annual Superhero Dash

Students and people from the community dressed in super hero costumes on April 10, to raise money for the Family Services of the Piedmont's programs and services for child victims of abuse.

The money they received will go to programs like the domestic violence shelters, children's advocacy centers, individual and family counseling and in-home therapy.

"We got to see community members engage, work and support each other in a way we don't get to see on High Point University's campus," said Hali Kohls, the community engagement coordinator for the Family Services of the Piedmont.

Out of the Garden Project

Students with the Stout School of Education teamed up with Nature of the Learner organization to help the community.

They donated 630 pounds of food and more than $100 to the Out of the Garden Project's backpack program.

Special Olympics North Carolina

Students teamed up with the Special Olympics North Carolina to help raise money. They raised $850 to help the organization with their Summer Games.

The event, "Together We Score," was part of the HPU Women's Lacrosse game where Special Olympics North Carolina was featured. Students designed and sold t-shirts and lanyards to fundraise the event.

"This group project showcased the extraordinary ability of our Fellows students to not only work together in executing an event from start to finish, but to also raise funds to support a local organization that gives so much to our community through sports," said Dr. Anderson, assistant professor of sport management.

Arc of High Point Donations

The Center for Community Engagement gave the Arc of High Point a check for $1,000 as a donation for being the Community Partner of the Year.

Students nominated who they wanted to win the community partner of the year award, and the Arc of High Point had the most nominations.

"the $1,000 donation will help fund their educational workshops and the Access Dental Care Program," said Aleah Hayes, president of the Volunteer Center.

The Center for Community Engagement serves as the central hub for connecting university and community resources.

Entrepreneurship Club helps entrepreneurs

Kema Leonard, sophomore, organized a way to help local entrepreneurs through Thrive High Point.

Thrive High Point is a minority entrepreneurship initiative offered by Business High Point: Chamber of Commerce, launched in the fall of 2021.

The Entrepreneurship Club raised $500 and made a matching donation bringing the total to be $1,000 donated to help minority and women-owned businesses in the city.

The Social Media Marketing Club helped bring awareness to companies by getting the word out and increasing sales.

"Voices on Washington Street" initiative

The fourth annual "Voices on Washington Street" showcase highlighted the work of HPU's VISTAs, recent graduates who provide thousands of hours of community service.

Each showcase included local children from the Community Writing Center and D-UP which are both programs within the city of High Point. The event featured work from the Poetry Project, which is a 10-week workshop to give children the chance to express themselves with a youth fashion show and musical performances.

"Through the talents and perspectives of the youth attending these programs, we are able to demonstrate the result of connections between, service, community and institution, said former Bonner Leader and 2020 graduate, Douglas McCollum.