HIGH POINT, N.C. — More than 1,500 participants ran in Saturday's Triad GO FAR 5K & One-Mile Fun Run!

Students from 33 schools in Guilford, Davidson, Randolph and Forsyth counties finished their 8 to 10 week GO FAR training season by completing the race.

Morehead Elementary student Norah Robinson received the Character Counts Award, given to the GO FAR student who consistently demonstrates good character, not only during GO FAR training but also at school and in the community. GO FAR will provide a $1,000 donation to her school in her honor.

The event was held at the Showplace Courtyard in High Point.

