Randleman man facing several charges after High Point hit-and-run

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing several charges after a hit-and-run in High Point on August 29. Police said Lorenzo White Jr., 30, hit John Wesley Daniel, 59, while he was riding his bike and fled the scene.

Daniel passed from injuries sustained from the crash Friday, police said.

According to police, Daniel was riding a bicycle across N. Main St. near the High Point Public Library. Police said Daniel did not yield to the traffic traveling on N. Main St. and rode directly into the path of the Honda Civic driven by White Jr.

Following the incident, several witnesses ran across N. Main St. to render aid to Daniel who was critically injured, police said.

Others followed White Jr. who did not stop at the scene of the crash. The Honda and White Jr. were found one block away from the incident.

White Jr. has been charged with DWI, Driving While License Revoked, No Insurance, Felony Hit and Run, and Felony Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle.

He was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond, police said. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 5, 2020, in High Point.