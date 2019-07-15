HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a house on Cassell Street was shot into 'at least' 17 times on Sunday.

But witnesses are convinced, it was more than that.

Witnesses WFMY News 2 spoke with say two kids, as young at 7 and 8 were ducking for their lives and bawling their eyes out as the barrage of bullets hit.

Police say no one was hurt.

RELATED: 'It Still Feels Like a Dream I Haven’t Woken Up From,' Friend Mourns Loss of Men Killed in Burlington Shooting

Folks in the neighborhood said the noise of the bullets were so loud –you could hear it 10 blocks away.

At least one person says he was outside when police say two suspects opened fire. Even more people were inside the house on the 1000 block of Cassell Street.

Bullets hit the walls in the living room, hallway, and bedroom, and shattered windows.

RELATED: 15-Year-Old Killed, NC Man Wounded in Drive-By Shooting

Police say at least 30 shell casings were found around the house and roadway.

Police believe two suspects got out of a silver sedan with tinted windows and opened fire with rifles in the middle of the road.

Police say another home nearby was also shot, but not as many times.

Officers are looking for two suspects, and a silver getaway car.

The motive for the shooting isn't clear right now, but again, no one was injured.

If you know anything you are urged to call High Point Police.