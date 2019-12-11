HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point family is without a home after a fire destroyed almost everything Tuesday morning.

“It's unbelievable,” Sonya Cureton said as she looked inside her new home.

Pieces of her new home now lay in the front yard. Including new bedding and clothing for her grandchildren.

“Just to see them come and start dumping everything out, it was pretty heartbreaking, heartwrenching, I'd say,” Cureton said.

She said they’d been looking for a new home since April before coming across the one on Camden Avenue in High Point. She said the High Point Housing Authority inspected the house twice.

The first inspection failed because of a cracked window and electrical issues. The second inspection passed.

However, five days later the home caught fire. Firefighters said bad wiring was to blame.

“I was initially angry, but then when I look at what could've happened, how bad things could've been, I'm grateful that my grandchildren are still here and nobody got hurt,” Cureton said.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to the High Point Housing Authority with questions surrounding the investigation and bad wiring.

They sent the following statement:

"The HPHA is extremely grateful that no one was harmed and will diligently work to assist the family.

An investigation is currently being conducted.

The HPHA performs the required HUD Housing Quality Standards (HQS) inspections specific to the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program. The HQS visual inspections are not intended to supersede or be in lieu of inspections required by licensed professionals. In addition, it is important to keep in mind that the HUD Housing Quality Standards are not meant to be the same as local codes. There were multiple deficiencies sited and repairs were made by the owner prior to the unit passing the HQS inspection."

