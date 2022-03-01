NCDOT plans to widen South Main Street interchange on U.S. 29-70/ I-85 Business

Construction will start as early as March 28. Boggs Contracting Inc., the contractor, is said to be finished by the ladder part of the summer in 2024.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — South Main Street interchange on U.S. 29-70/ I-85 Business in Guilford County is expected to be upgraded, according to the NCDOT.

A contracting company received a $25.3 million contract in funding to begin widening the South Main Street interchange. They will also add turn lanes, replace the highway bridge and update the current design standard.

Construction will start as early as March 28. Boggs Contracting Inc., the contractor, is said to be finished by the ladder part of the summer in 2024.

NCDOT said constructors are building a temporary bridge, so there are two lanes in each direction of U.S. 29-70/I-85 Business during the project.