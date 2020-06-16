High Point librarians say “Don’t Stop Your Reading” this summer

Summer reading will look different with coronavirus restrictions. But librarians got creative with Journey, to get kids excited.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Summer reading should be something to celebrate, even if you can't walk through library doors right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Librarians and staff at the High Point library wanted to celebrate the summer tradition and get kids excited no matter what.

So they got a little help from Journey, remixing the bands smash hit "Don't Stop Believing" into "Don't Stop Your Reading."

The song encourages families to take advantage of some of the mobile and drive-through services still available right now.

"This is actually the first song I've ever produced in my music studio, which is my closet of course with a microphone," said Rase McCray, who works at the High Point Library.

Right now it's still not clear when the High Point Library will reopen its doors to customers, so until then you'll need to place a book hold and then pick it up using the drive-through service.

It's offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 5:55 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. You can still return items at the book drops 24 hours a day.

If you have questions, the best way to get in touch is to give the High Point library a call at 336-883-3660.

When the library does eventually open back to patrons, you can imagine nearly everyone will all still be humming, "Don't Stop Your Reading."