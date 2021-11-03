Nine families out of homes after High Point apartment building fire

Officials say the fire started on an unattended stovetop.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Nine families are out of a home after a fire broke out at an apartment building in High Point, according to officials.

Deputy Chief Tim Wright says firefighters were called to the building on Maldon Way shortly before 1 a.m. A firetruck was at the scene in seven minutes. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the building, third-floor window.

Fire officials say the fire started on a stovetop, and they think the resident fell asleep and forgot about it.

There was extensive damage to the unit the fire started in. No one was injured.

Three other units were damaged by water.

In all, nine families were displaced.