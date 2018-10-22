HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) - A 19-year-old man is the latest to be charged in a deadly shooting from January.

DeAnthony A. Miller turned himself in Sunday, Oct. 21 after a warrant was obtained for First Degree Murder and Assault With A Deadly Weapon With The Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Miller, 19, is confined to the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.

RELATED | Arrest Made After Shooting That Left One Dead At High Point Bar & Grill

On February 4, Amar Clark died from a gunshot wound to the head that happened on Jan. 22. Officers arrived at the intersection of East Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and South Scientific St. around 5:19 p.m. after receiving a call of “several subjects shooting.” Officers learned Clark was shot in the head and arrived at Wesley Long Hospital by car just before 6 p.m.

On Feb. 12, Malik T. Thomas was arrested for his involvement in the shooting. Previously, Brian Sykes, Davie Wade, Brandon Nie, Jakhi Spriggs and Zacchaeus Anderson were all arrested in connection with the shooting.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY