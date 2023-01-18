High Point man found guilty in murder of pregnant teen

Hykeem Marquis Simmons was accused of killing Anastasia Ray, 18, and her unborn child in a shooting on Thissell Street and Commerce Avenue in 2018.

Hykeem Marquis Simmons, 26, was found guilty in the murder of Anastasia Ray, 18, and her unborn child.

Simmons was charged with first degree murder after he was accused of killing Ray in a shooting on Thissell Street and Commerce Avenue in High Point on Aug. 7 2018.

Ray was seven to eight months pregnant at the time.

She and her unborn child died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

