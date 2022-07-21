Man dies, sliding off road into tree in High Point Thursday morning

Officers said Antawon Ingram was speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police and Guilford County EMS responded to a car crash on South Centennial Street near East Russell Avenue around 7:14 a.m. Thursday morning.

They found a 2004 Honda CR-V off the road and against a tree.

Antawon Ingram, 49, was traveling South on North Centennial Street and crossed the center line of the road as he was going through the intersection of South Centennial Street and East Russell Avenue.

Officers discovered that he swerved to avoid oncoming traffic and lost control causing him to slide off the road and hit a tree on the passenger side.

Ingram was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries upon arrival.

The High Point Police Department's Traffic Unit said Ingram was speeding and was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is the third traffic death for the City of High Point in 2022. Each driver was not wearing a seatbelt.