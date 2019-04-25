HIGH POINT, N.C. — Former inmates around our state want another chance to fit back into society, but some, like Victor Michael Vincent, Jr., say it's nearly impossible.

For the last several years, he's run his own reentry program, helping other ex-offenders find their way after incarceration. Although he's helped more than 75 people through this process, he says there's still a lack of meaningful opportunities, and jobs, because a criminal record follows you wherever you go.

"I feel like I have a ball and chain, or I wear that scarlet letter every day, and every time I put in for a new job or a new position," said Vincent.

He spent seven years in and out of prison - a twice-convicted felon.

"I grew up a young man out there involved in the drug trade, I dropped out of school in the seventh grade, I ran the streets, I got high. I eventually became a heroin addict, and I was dealing heroin," he said, "And I was faced with a situation where I was facing more time in prison then life I had left to live."

Though he turned his life around, years later when he moved to Greensboro - Vincent ran into the problem he wanted to leave behind. He was in the running for several jobs, but ultimately, lost out due to his criminal record.

"There were several companies that turned me down because of my criminal history, and you've got to remember that my criminal history dates back to 1996. That was the last time that I was convicted of a crime," he said.

Vincent uses his experience, and degree in criminal justice from Guilford College, to brand himself as 'The Reentry Expert,' supporting and mentoring people leaving the prison system.

But he says these reentry programs aren't enough. Now, he wants laws to change by eliminating criminal records for those who show they're on the right path.

He's calling his proposal the 'Second Chance At Freedom Act.'

"Every time I look at a job application, I have to look at that a criminal history like it was yesterday," Vincent explained, "When I say 'Second Chance Freedom Act,' I mean freedom. I mean eventually taking the shackles, taking the chains off of men and women who have committed crimes 10 years ago."

Vincent proposes eliminating records for those ten years out of prison, with no crimes after serving their sentence. These former inmates would also need character references, and a few years of community service, before going before a judge to ask for the record to be expunged.

He explains the Freedom Act would apply to violent, and non-violent offenders.

"Usually people think that because you committed a violent crime, you should not seek any kind of freedom whatsoever. You should pay for that for your entire life. But I constantly ask people, are you the same person you are now when you were 18?" he said, "We have this perception that anybody who has gone to prison, is a monster."

Lawmakers in Raleigh are working on changes right to make reentry easier, considering a handful of different bills to expunge older crimes.

"Look, 95% of people who are in prison or in jail today, are going to get out," said Attorney General Josh Stein, "We can either help them succeed when they get out, so that they can get a job, they can have housing, they can have transportation, they can get healthcare, to deal with whatever issues they have…then that way they are more likely to succeed."

Vincent sent out his proposal to several lawmakers and community groups in our state, and beyond, but it's still in the very early stages.