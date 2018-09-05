Authorities are looking for 50-year-old High Point man seen in April.

Greensboro Guilford Crime Stoppers are looking for Emory Cowan.

Cowan was last seen on April 28 in the 1900 block of Darlington Place in Greensboro. The 50-year-old hasn't been in contact with friends or family, which Crime Stoppers notes is unusual. Cowan walks with a limp and has numerous tattoos, including a dove on his neck and a big 'C' and a heart on his arm.

UPDATE: Investigators had reports that Gloria Dupree, 59, had been reported missing as well. She was last seen on April 11. Wednesday afternoon, officers say she had been located.

No other details about the case were released.

If you know anything about either person, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword BADBOYZ and your tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY