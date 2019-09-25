HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police say 31-year-old William Mcinnis III was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Filbert Place around 9 pm. That's where they found Mcinnis shot in the chest. EMS took Mcinnis to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died.

Police say a preliminary investigation found Mcinnis and the suspect talked briefly before the shooting started.

They are now talking to witnesses and ask for any information anyone may have connected to the shooting.

They are not releasing any more information at this time. But we will keep you updated with any new information we do get.

In the meantime, you can call Detective Ward at 336-887-7877 or Crime stoppers at 336-889-4000 if you have information that can help with this case.

