A High Point man is $200,000 richer after one scratch.

Hem Magar bought a $5 ticket for the '$500 Loaded' game at the Pick-N-Go on Eastchester Drive in High Point. Magar scratched his ticket in the store and saw he had won the top prize.

Magar claimed his winnings at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday. After federal and state withholdings, he took home $141,501. $500 Loaded launched in May with five $200,000 top prizes. There are three top prizes remaining.

OTHER STORIES

Check Your Tickets! NC Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $487,105 Expires TODAY

'Carolina Pick 4' Drawing Results In $7.8 Million Win For Lottery Players

Hope Mills Buzzing After $344.6M Winning Powerball Ticket Sold

Two Triad Educators Win $20,000, Named 'School Heroes'

Carolina Pick 4 Players Win $6.6 Million With 7-7-7-7

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users