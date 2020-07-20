High Point Market Authority opens online registration for fall furniture showcase

The fall market will run for nine days instead of three as a way to reduce the number of visitors in one place.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Market Authority (HPMA) announced Monday that online registration for the Fall 2020 High Point Market is now open.

The fall furniture showcase is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13 through Wednesday, October 21. It will run for nine days instead of its usual three.

The Market Authority said the longer event will allow for more social distancing and reduced capacity. Event guests will register for the specific dates they wish to attend.

HPMA also launched a website to outline its safety measures for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Market Authority will be promoting social distancing throughout the fall market, increasing cleaning and sanitation, monitoring capacity, and checking Market staff regularly for COVID-19 symptoms.