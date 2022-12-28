High Point mother concerned about son who went missing while shopping two days before Christmas

20-year-old Nicholas Snead went shopping two days before Christmas and hasn’t been seen since. Christmas is a holiday he always looked forward to.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing 20-year-old from High Point.

The family of Nicholas Snead said he went shopping two days before Christmas and hasn't been seen since.

WFMY News 2's Sydni Moore spoke with his mother, Nicole Snead, who is hoping her son returns home.

Christmas is a holiday Nicole Snead's son has always looked forward to.

"You would think Nick belongs to Saint Nicholas [Santa Claus] because that boy loves Christmas," Nicole said.

Everything from decorating the Christmas tree to playing Christmas songs.

"His favorite song is with Chris Brown, 'This Christmas'. Lord Jesus, we're going to hear that song," she expressed.

A celebration that brings the family together except this year it wasn't so jolly.

"Christmas was not Christmas. It was not Christmas," Nicole Snead said.

On December 23rd, Nicholas Snead left home to go to the Walmart on South Main to buy his mother a gift. When he got there, he reached out to his mom.

"He text me and asked me was $68 a good price for a comforter set and I said yeah. As soon as I texted 'yeah', he FaceTimed me and said I found it," Nicole Snead said.

Before they got off the phone, he told her he was going to the Friendly Center in Greensboro to continue shopping. Hours went by and she never heard from him again.

"Within that time frame, he would've said, 'Mom let me show you something', 'I want to show you this', but I didn't get a call. When I tried to FaceTime him, he didn't answer," Nicole Snead said.

She says this is unlike her son because of the close relationship they have.

"We don't go a day without talking to each other," she expressed.

It's now been five days since Nicole Snead has last seen or heard from her son.

Although it's been tough, it's her faith in God that keeps her uplifted.

"Out of nowhere, I can feel the strength of God come and I know it's God," Nicole Snead said.

Nicholas Snead was driving his Black 2011 four-door Infinity with license plate RDH-7999 the day he was out shopping. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white puff bubble coat with cartoon print, and black Adidas pants with black crocs.