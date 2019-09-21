HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 500 block of Wise Avenue. According to a release from High Point Police, a 911 caller said a man on a moped was lying in the middle of the road. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the back.

The man was transported by EMS to the hospital where he died. Police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Khalil Tyrone Jones.

Police say the investigation into his murder is ongoing.

