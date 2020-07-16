High Point names Jonathan Stroud as interim chief of police

High Point city leaders said Jonathan Stroud will begin the position on Aug. 1.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The city of High Point named Jonathan Travis Stroud as interim chief of police.

City leaders said Stroud will begin the position on Aug. 1. Stroud has worked in a number of roles from tactical team commander, patrol commander, field training team commander and vice and narcotics commander. His current focus is on major crime deterrence and prevention.

Stroud joined the High Point Police Department in 1995 and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2014. So, far he has served 25 years with the department.

In June, former High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz announced his retirement from the department.

