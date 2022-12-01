High Point neighborhood mess remains one week after leaf collection truck hit power poles

The streetlights didn't turn back on until Wednesday evening. Power poles and debris were still not cleaned up a week after the crash.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point neighborhood is still damaged a week after a city truck knocked down 13 power poles.

Ingleside Drive is lined with broken power poles still waiting to be picked up.

"It's a lot of mess," Cathy Harless said.

The debris is also piled in William Pope Jr.'s yard. They include a power pole, tree branches and a basketball pole pulled out of the ground.

"I hope they get busy and get my yard cleaned up. I mean it's been seven days already," Pope said.

The trail of damage was left behind by a city leaf collection truck last Wednesday.

The city truck came through the neighborhood with the bed raised.

A High Point Police report showed the truck hit a line while crossing the intersection with Belle Avenue, which pulled down all the poles.

A city personnel investigation found the driver was not impaired. City officials said it was just a bad accident.

Power to homes was restored within hours but Pope is still waiting for the mess to be cleaned up.

"There was a wire going from North State to the pole that was ripped off the side of the carport," Pope said. "It cracked it up and there's a huge hole there right now. So with the weather changing right now, I'm trying to get a contractor out here all day today it was like pulling teeth."

Some street lights were out for nearly a week. WFMY News 2 cameras captured one new milestone, as some of the lights came back on for the first time since the crash.

"That's great right there, that's going to help tremendously," Pope said.

The city said it still has one street light to repair. As for the power poles, those are owned by North State Communications. The company said it finished repairs Friday.