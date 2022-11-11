Heavy rain turned this High Point neighborhood road into a muddy mess after a storm

The city had been working on the street, making it a dirt road for months. The heavy rain turned it into a muddy mess.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One Triad neighborhood is stuck in the mud, thanks in part to the storm.

Some city work and clogged storm drains created a mess in High Point.

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland spoke to a neighbor and was there when city workers arrived.

Mike Fulk saw muddy water blocking his driveway Friday afternoon after heavy downpours from the remnants of Nicole.



He said it was the second time he couldn't get out of his driveway in his small sedan because of the remnants of a hurricane mixed with a construction project.

Fulk said a major streetscaping project is underway that required ripping up pavement and sidewalks on Qubein Road. It's been dirt since late summer and the city has put detours in place, to reduce traffic.

For residents on part of the road, heavy rain turns it into a muddy mess.

The first time Fulk got blocked in was when Ian moved through last month.

"They've done a great job, the guys have worked hard but they've blocked up the storm drain. When Ian came through there was a flood. Not to this extent but this has blocked it to the point that I can't get out of my driveway," Fulk said.

He said a crew from High Point University came out to look at the issue earlier this evening. our cameras captured a city of High Point worker looking at the mess. Fulk is hoping they can find a solution.

"Since they're still working on it at least put some type of cover or someway that I can get over or either have a mechanism in place to drain the water so it doesn't pond like this," Fulk said.

After checking in with Fulk just a short time ago, he said the city is pumping the water out now.

However, we're still waiting to hear back from the city about a long-term solution as road work continues.