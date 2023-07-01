High Point does away with plastic bag for yard waste disposal

The city will be giving residents a grace period until Sept. 1

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The city of High Point is doing away with plastic yard waste bags!

Starting July 1, the city said that High Point citizens will be required to dispose of yard waste with either a city-approved rollout bin, paper bags, or secured bundles weighing no more than 50 lbs and not exceeding a length of 4 ft.

Don't panic though, the city specified there would be a grace period until Sept. 1 for citizens to get used to the new yard waste system.

Until then, any citizen using a plastic bag will be issued a warning and not a fine until Sept. 1, said the city.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: