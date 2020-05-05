HIGH POINT, N.C. — PruittHealth confirmed Tuesday there are no known cases at its High Point facility but said those residents are moving out as the nursing home prepares to care only for coronavirus patients.

"High Point is stepping up to help hospital partners fight this pandemic and make sure patients receive the quality of care they deserve in this state of emergency," said PruittHealth's communications team in a statement.

Residents' family members said they learned the news Monday. Angie Yokley and her brother are trying to figure out where to move their mother.

"I am livid that they would take a clean facility and gut it and make it a dirty facility," said Yokley.

PruittHealth said they're offering families several choices for relocating loved ones but Sheena Wright is still figuring out where to take her mother.

"She lost her eyesight so it took months for her to get used to where she's at," said Wright, "just the thought of her going somewhere else that she can't really see the people like that, you know she can't see the staff, it's a lot on her."

Yokley and her brother are trying to keep their mother near High Point so they can be close to her. The closest PruittHealth is in Rockingham.

They said coronavirus restrictions complicate that process because they can't tour other facilities first.

"It's just a bad situation for the residents there and the employees," said Yokley.

PruittHealth said staff who want to continue caring for those current residents have the option to be transferred to other PruittHealth locations.

"We are actively working with each of the families of PruittHealth-High Point patients on the appropriate options for loved ones," said a statement from PruittHealth.

The company did not respond to questions about where these coronavirus patients will come from.

PruittHealth also said none of the High Point patients will be transferred to PruittHealth locations with coronavirus cases.

