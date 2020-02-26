HIGH POINT, N.C. — A pastor at a High Point homeless shelter is recovering after a man assaulted him on the job Friday.

"[I'm] not doing so good, my face is sore," said Grosjieon Moore Wednesday.

High Point Police said the suspect was smoking inside Open Door Ministries and Moore, who was the manager working, told him to stop several times.

Officers said it was then that the suspect started hitting Moore in the face. Moore fell on the floor as he was hit and the suspect stomped him at least once as well.

Moore was taken to High Point Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

High Point Police said Moore's face was fractured several times during the assault. He has since been released from the hospital.

High Point Police arrested Lakevin Doward in the case Tuesday. He is charged with assault attempting serious injury.

Doward is currently being held at the Guilford County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond. His next court appearance is set for April.

Staff said Moore has been preaching at the shelter for about a year but became a manager a few months ago when a position opened up.

Open Door Ministries' executive director said assaults have happened at the shelter before but also said assaults on staff members are rare.

The shelter was already looking at ways to improve safety before the assault.

"Assaults and tempers can get the better of a situation. It’s obviously something that we take very seriously. We’re very concerned about the safety of our staff and the safety of our clients and volunteers so that’s things that we’re constantly looking at and trying to improve," said Steve Key.

Key declined to comment on whether Doward will be allowed to return to the shelter after he is released from jail. He's also not sure whether Moore will return to work at Open Door Ministries.

