High Point Police asks for community support to crack down on juvenile crime

High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud says several recent shootings, involving juveniles, could have easily turned deadly.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are cracking down teen violence.

Officers say juveniles are forming gangs, stealing cars and guns , then using them in crimes throughout the city.

The focus of the issues dates back to Halloween when two teens were critically shot on Bridges, Drive.

The following week three others shootings happened along Brentwood Street.

Three juveniles and 19-year-old Demont Williams Jr. have been arrested and charged in connection to all four incidents.

The suspects face a combined 31 charges.

Chief Stroud says all of these crimes could have quickly turned deadly.

"Many of our offenders are juveniles, which means they are under the age of 18 years old, but they are committing clearly adult crimes. Every one of these incidents that were talking about today could Have ended up in a homicide, and they may not be their intended target," said Chief Stroud.

Investigators say this violence involving juveniles is largely gang-related.

Teens are forming smaller, neighborhood gangs then committing crime against rival gangs.

Guns left in unlocked vehicles have also become an easy target for criminals.

Chief Stroud is asking citizens to do their part and it all comes down to locking your car doors and securing firearms.

"This was partly spawned by stolen cars, stolen cars that are left running by citizens with their keys in it. Whether they were running into the grocery store or letting it warm up in your driveway in the morning, I don’t know, it doesn’t matter. For us, we are advising is law-enforcement do not do that," said Chief Stroud. "The convenience is one thing, but the impactfulness of having a car stolen and then using the commission of a felony is another thing."

An already short-staffed police force has beefed up patrols through the impacted areas.