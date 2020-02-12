High Point police build Santa float to visit neighborhoods

Be sure to bring your letters to Santa when the 'Blue Line Express' comes to town!

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police want to make sure kids get to see Santa this Christmas.

With so many parades canceled during the pandemic, the department came up with a solution.

Officers built a float to take Santa from neighborhood to neighborhood.

They call it the Blue Line Express.

The department will give out treats and hundreds of hot dogs along the way.

The Blue Line Express leaves the police station on Saturday, Dec. 5. Here's where it will travel.