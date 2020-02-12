High Point police build Santa float to visit neighborhoods

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police want to make sure kids get to see Santa this Christmas.
With so many parades canceled during the pandemic, the department came up with a solution.
Officers built a float to take Santa from neighborhood to neighborhood.
They call it the Blue Line Express.
The department will give out treats and hundreds of hot dogs along the way.
The Blue Line Express leaves the police station on Saturday, Dec. 5. Here's where it will travel.
- 9:00 a.m. -- Macedonia Park, 601 S. Centennial Street
- 9:30 a.m. -- Allen Jay Rec Center, 1073 E. Springfield Road
- 10:00 a.m. -- Brockett Park, 1801 Brockett Avenue
- 10:30 a.m. -- Armstrong Park, 305 E. Parkway Avenue
- 11:00 a.m. -- Triangle Park, 500 Colonial Drive
- 11:30 a.m. -- High Point Athletic Complex, 2917 School Park Road
- 12:00 p.m. -- Morehead Rec Center, 101 Price Street
- **Drive-thru hot-dog lunch will be served at Morehead Rec Center from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.**