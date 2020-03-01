HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police want to spread a message that violence in their city won't be tolerated.

Thursday afternoon, alongside community leaders and volunteers, they canvassed two areas that saw deadly gun violence on Christmas Eve: Sharon Street and Eskdale Drive.

The groups handed out fliers in hopes that someone living in the areas can offer more information to the police. They also wanted to let neighbors know, that these crimes did happen on their street, and assured them - they're taking steps to cut down on crime.

"I want to make sure the community knows about the violent incidents, and [that] we don't tolerate that here," said Assistant Chief Travis Stroud, "Too many times, things will happen out here - a violent incident - and people think, oh that's just the norm. The norm is only what you'll allow it to be."

Stroud says, sometimes it takes a while to get people to talk. While they might not get all the answers today, he says, after a bit of time - and an effort like this - people will start to come forward.

It wasn't just law enforcement spreading a message. Councilmember Chris Williams says many people are tired of seeing senseless shootings.

"I would say. the very first thing [I felt] is frustration because it's over unimportant issues," Williams said, "I get turf and everything but nobody's life is worth reputation or turf or respect. There's nothing there that's worth taking someone else's life."

With the number of people involved today, each canvass went pretty quickly - lasting only about 15 to 30 minutes.

