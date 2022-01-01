Police: Investigation underway after High Point Police car hits pedestrian on U.S. 29

High Point Police said the pedestrian was hit just before 8 p.m. on Friday night. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are investigating after they said a person was hit by a patrol car while standing in a travel lane on U.S. 29 on New Year's Eve.

Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. Friday night. The High Point Police Department marked patrol vehicle hit the pedestrian on US 29 near West Green Drive, according to police.

Police said the officer was on duty at the time of the crash and hit the person as they were entering the southbound exit ramp to West Green Drive.

The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and standing in the middle of the travel lane, not visible to the driver of the car until they were hit, according to police.

Police said medical treatment was immediately administered to the person hit and they were transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said because the crash involved a High Point Police officer, the Greensboro Police Departments' traffic unit is conducting the investigation.