High Point police prepare active shooter training ahead of school year

High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud said his priority is to make sure his officers are always prepared for the worst situation.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud discussed the importance of his officers being prepared for an active school shooter situation on Wednesday.

While it is something he said he hopes never happens, he wants his department always ready to respond.

"I hate that it even has to be a thing, it's just like, why can't they just go to school," parent Christina Mcneil said.

Christina Mcneil is a mom of three. She said the safer kids are in school, the better.

But it's a fear she wishes she didn't have.

"It's everywhere, not just schools, you hate going to the grocery store, and you know, you don't, you just never know what's going to happen anywhere," Mcneil said.

Her two younger daughters are Guilford County School students.

She said she is glad law enforcement is preparing now instead of later.

HAPPENING NOW: @HighPointPolice Chief is talking about how the department is prepared and how officers are preparing for active shooters & discussing how they would address it if anything were to happen in our schools/community @WFMY pic.twitter.com/lHt6fxJyD7 — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) July 20, 2022

"I am sure every single parent, that's got to be going through their mind right now. I don't care where you go to school, it doesn't matter where it is, it's got to be going through your mind," Cheif Stroud said.

Stroud said with 33 total public and private schools in the city of High Point, he wants everyone inside them also prepared.

"We're willing to train them, actually show them to the best of our ability in a classroom setting, in a presentation setting of what to expect in case you were to have an active shooter on your campus, and here's what you can expect the High Point Police Department to do when we're on the ground," Stroud said.