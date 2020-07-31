High Point Police Department holds surprise celebratory parade for Chief Kenneth Shultz as he retires

Chief Shultz served 31 years on the force in High Point. While he didn't want a big celebration for his retirement - his officers still wanted to show their support.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police Chief Kenneth Shultz is retiring from the High Point Police Department after 31 years on the force. On Thursday, officers celebrated him with a parade - honking horns and sounding sirens, as well as saying their goodbyes.

HPPD officers say Chief Shultz worked tirelessly for a community that he cared about - and that he wasn't in it for recognition or for awards - but to build trust within his department and across the city.

"I truly believe that the way our police department is right now - we are doing quite well," said Travis Stroud, promoted to Interim Chief, "I know that things have turned to turmoil in society, in some spots, but that's not us inside this police department right now and I believe that's because of him."

The officers say Chief Shultz isn't a "pomp and circumstance" type of guy, but they wanted to ensure he had a special send-off. So, they surprised him with a parade, as he stood outside the department with his family.

Following this parade, a message of love and support from his wife played over the radio, before Chief Shultz signed off for a final time.