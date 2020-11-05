HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Police Department is honoring fallen officers in a different way this year.

The department was planning to hold several events this week in honor of National Peace Officer Memorial Week. The week was signed into law back in 1962 by President John F Kennedy. It was created to honor officers who died in the line of duty.

Because of the current pandemic, public events had to be canceled, but the department is still paying tribute to High Point officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The department will be posting on its Facebook account every day at 5 p.m. about different officers who died in the line of duty.

