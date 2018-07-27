HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police say heroin overdoses are down a staggering 51% compared to last year.

The department says they can't attribute the numbers to any one thing, but about a year ago they did start handing out treatment center & resource business cards to addicts to help them.

Jerry Earnhardt, the Regional Operations Director of Daymark Recovery Services says he has noticed a difference because more people have been reaching out for help.

"Officers are on the front lines so that helps a lot to be able to hand it out and tell them to 'go here' that really does make a difference, and we can tell we have more people coming in because of that."

Captain Ellenberger with High Point Police says the numbers are good, but ideally, the department wants heroin overdoses to come down 100%.

