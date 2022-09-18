High Point police investigating a fatal car crash on US 29

Police said the crash happened near Baker Road. A woman died after another car went through a grass median, overturned and hit her car.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point police department said police and Guilford County EMS responded to a traffic crash with injuries Saturday.

it happened on US 29 near Baker Road. Police said upon arrival a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joshua Anderson of Archdale hit a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Sunshine Williams of Lexington.

Police said Anderson ran off the roadway to the left, overcorrected and lost control of the car. The car then traveled through the grass median, overturned, and struck Mrs. Williams vehicle. Mrs. Williams was traveling South on US 29 at the time.

Police said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene due to the crash.

A male passenger was in Williams car and was sent to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

High Point Fire and Guilford County EMS had to remove Mr. Anderson from his vehicle, and he was then transported to a local hospital via AirCare for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The High Point Police Departments Traffic Unit is investigating this crash. Police said charges are expected and the investigation is in its early stages.