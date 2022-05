Police said the incident happened on Pendleton Court Friday night.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in High Point, according to police reports.

High Point police said they got a call to Pendleton Court about a shooting.

Officers found 49-year-old Cornelius R. Woods suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. EMS crews attempted to save Woods, however, he died on the scene.

At this time this is an ongoing investigation.