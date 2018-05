HIGH POINT, NC - High Point police say they're on scene at an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Police tweeted they were at the 1500 block of Overland Ct. around 7 a.m. The tweet says the road is closed to traffic.

@HighPointPolice on scene of Officer involved shooting in the 1500 block of Overland Ct. The area is currently blocked for traffic. Updated information will be provided as. Information will be provided as soon as possible. — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) May 16, 2018

We'll have more information on this story as it develops.

