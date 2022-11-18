High Point police issue car-swinging warning

Car-swinging is an activity where a group of cars meet in an intersection or parking lot to perform burnouts or donuts.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police will be on high alert for a car-swinging event that they believe will be happening in High Point Friday.

Car-swinging is an activity where a group of cars meet in an intersection or parking lot to perform stunts such as burnouts or donuts. They also draw large crowds.

Police said these events are dangerous to the public and disturbs businesses, customers, and other drivers.

Anyone caught car-swinging and disrupting traffic could have their car towed, get a ticket, or be arrested, said High Point police.

If you are a business owner and have concerns that a car-swinging event may be happening in your parking lot fill out a "No Trespassing" form at the High Point Police Department. The form allows police to remove, arrest, and issue citations to people who do not have permission to be at the business.

High Point Police Department is located at 1730 Westchester Drive.

If you have any information on any violent crime or illegal activity, call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.