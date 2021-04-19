x
High Point police issue Silver Alert for missing woman

68-year-old Evelyn Alberta Leonard was last seen on Kroll Lane in High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman, last seen late Sunday night. 

68-year-old Evelyn Alberta Leonard was reported missing and was last seen in the 800 block of Kroll Lane. 

Police believe she could be traveling in a 2013 Gray Kia Sorento with a North Carolina license plate which reads "EMB-3301." 

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Leonard, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is described as being 6-feet-tall, 280 pounds with gray shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. 

