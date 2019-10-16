HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have ended the search for a missing man.
76-year-old George Eric Keely Jr. was reported missing from High Mill Road.
Authorities did not release information on where Keely was located.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have ended the search for a missing man.
76-year-old George Eric Keely Jr. was reported missing from High Mill Road.
Authorities did not release information on where Keely was located.