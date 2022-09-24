x
High Point police say a traffic crash left 1 person dead

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle. Police said the car was turning onto Hickory Grove Road when both vehicles collided. As a result, the motorcyclist died.
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said Friday they responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Hickory Grove Road.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle. Police said the motorcyclist, 26-year-old Bryce Hankins was driving westbound on Wendover Avenue without his headlights activated. 

The car was turning onto Hickory Grove Road when both vehicles collided. As a result, Hankins died.

Police said no charges will be filed. 

This is the seventh traffic fatality for the City of High Point in 2022. 

